Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Laureate Education posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

LAUR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 73,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,323. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after buying an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,059,000 after buying an additional 139,006 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,828,000 after acquiring an additional 302,085 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after acquiring an additional 423,765 shares in the last quarter.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

