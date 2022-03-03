Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE:LB traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,680. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 42.31. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.68.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0300399 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.