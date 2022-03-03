Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.100-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.38 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.11.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.08. 1,391,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leidos by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Leidos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Leidos by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $8,627,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.