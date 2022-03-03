LHT (LHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. LHT has a total market capitalization of $112,060.38 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LHT has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008880 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.