Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 122,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,561,824 shares.The stock last traded at $12.22 and had previously closed at $11.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,319,968 shares of company stock valued at $84,917,222 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 899,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

