LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Shares Down 2%

Shares of LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) were down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24,000.00 and last traded at $24,000.00. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24,500.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $480 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25,439.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25,083.36.

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services.

