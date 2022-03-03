Lido DAO Token Price Tops $2.11 on Major Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 43.4% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $51.79 million and $9.48 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00004972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.75 or 0.06651771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,508.52 or 1.00135177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00025991 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

