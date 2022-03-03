Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LGND has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,459. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $172.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

