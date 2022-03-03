Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $184,631.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00261579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00013221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001332 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

