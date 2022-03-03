Limoneira (LMNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

