Linamar (TSE:LNR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.35

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$63.35 and last traded at C$63.58, with a volume of 218278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNR shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Linamar from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65.

In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,627,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,137,500.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

