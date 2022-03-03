LiveVox (LVOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LVOX opened at $4.81 on Thursday. LiveVox has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveVox by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveVox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

