Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,947,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 5,498,653 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,178,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 3,018,830 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

