Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 104,006 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.