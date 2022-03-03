LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 65.4% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $863,076.06 and approximately $2,332.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 65.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00294888 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004459 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.99 or 0.01155529 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003026 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,398,420 coins and its circulating supply is 50,185,643 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

