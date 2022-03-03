Loki Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,993.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.27 or 0.06682647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00262190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.85 or 0.00740229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00070365 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00408314 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00298757 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

