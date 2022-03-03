LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.24 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

