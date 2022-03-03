LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,098 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE AME opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $118.41 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.