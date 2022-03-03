LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HYB opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 6.94%.

The New America High Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

