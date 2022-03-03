LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REZ. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 69,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of REZ stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.89.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.