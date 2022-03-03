Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $18.27.
Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
