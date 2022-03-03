Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHDX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.