Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.74 million.Luminar Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 283,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,070. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,741 in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,560,000 after purchasing an additional 271,756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,992,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,605,000 after purchasing an additional 418,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,529,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 199,737 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,396,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 268,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,113 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

