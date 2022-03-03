Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 31,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,818,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.99% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 139,586 shares of company stock worth $2,013,741. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

