Luna Coin Price Up 49.3% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,825.00 and $30.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. One Luna Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00211086 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Luna Coin

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum . Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Luna Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.