Lynch & Associates IN Buys 1,296 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $53.95. 4,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

