Lynch & Associates IN Buys 617 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after acquiring an additional 69,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

ITOT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 232,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,277. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73.

