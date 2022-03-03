Lynch & Associates IN Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.70. 187,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

