MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.81

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 19770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $534.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 315,629 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.