Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,079,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,215 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 7.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $142,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after buying an additional 282,147 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,207,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,757. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.