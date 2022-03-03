Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,941. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $923.06 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 82.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

