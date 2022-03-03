Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,548. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

