Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MLAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 31,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,152. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,617,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,046,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 77,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

