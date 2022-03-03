Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Man Group plc reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 549,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 366,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,332 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,445,000.

EWT opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

