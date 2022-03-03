Man Group plc Invests $262,000 in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,340,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,752,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,694,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 809,004 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

