Man Group plc Makes New $234,000 Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

