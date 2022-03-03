Man Group plc Purchases 21,775 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Man Group plc increased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BGC Partners by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 532.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.68. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

