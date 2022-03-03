Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 5,100 The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOE opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

