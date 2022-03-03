Man Group plc Sells 200 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in TTEC were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

TTEC opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

