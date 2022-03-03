Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.
NYSE:MFC opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,359,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,316,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,274,000 after buying an additional 4,189,913 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Manulife Financial by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
