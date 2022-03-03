Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NYSE:MFC opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,359,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,316,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,274,000 after buying an additional 4,189,913 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Manulife Financial by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

