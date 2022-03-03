Marc E. Lore Acquires 163,355 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 163,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ACHR stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $2.84. 1,148,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,724. Archer Aviation Inc has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92.
ACHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)
Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
