Marc E. Lore Acquires 163,355 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 163,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ACHR stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $2.84. 1,148,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,724. Archer Aviation Inc has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,451 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $37,853,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 1,800,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,444,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

