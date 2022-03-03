Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $27.26.
Marin Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.