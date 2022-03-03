Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $27.26.

Marin Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

