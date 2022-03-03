Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Up 316.0% in February

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 316.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Maritime Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Maritime Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
Maritime Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maritime Resources (MRTMF)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.