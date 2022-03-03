Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Up 316.0% in February

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 316.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Maritime Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Maritime Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

