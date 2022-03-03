Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 56,583 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 311.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $137,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

