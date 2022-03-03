Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 18,707 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Driven Brands by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.