Marshall Wace LLP Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,490,000 after acquiring an additional 81,953 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81,813.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

