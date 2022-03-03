Marshall Wace LLP Invests $604,000 in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of GILT opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $478.32 million, a P/E ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

