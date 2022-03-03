Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 10,140 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ChromaDex by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 43,482 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $3.04 on Thursday. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $207.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

