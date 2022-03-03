Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 21,084 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

