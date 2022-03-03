Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Laura L. Rascon Sells 365 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $39,219.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matson stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 419,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in Matson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matson by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

