McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.94

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 107300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The firm has a market cap of C$436.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.11.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

